Dr. Michael Forsthoefel, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Forsthoefel works at TMH Physician Partners, Cardiac & Internal Medicine Specialists with services provided by Southern M in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.