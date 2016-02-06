Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forsling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Monte, CA.
Dr. Forsling works at
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary and Specialty Care3144 Santa Anita Ave, El Monte, CA 91733 Directions (626) 444-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Optum Primary Care225 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 545-7117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forsling?
A couple of weeks ago, my daughter went to see the doctor for her feet. Dr. Forsling was very friendly and courteous and was able to relieve my daughter's anxiousness about being in a doctor's office. He and his staff was great and we would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Forsling, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1487622361
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forsling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forsling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forsling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forsling works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Forsling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forsling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forsling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.