Dr. Michael Forrester, MD
Dr. Michael Forrester, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Trivalley Ear Nose Throat25150 Hancock Ave Ste 204, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-8222
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Wonderful concerned surgeon who takes extra time with you and makes you feel at ease and in good hands. My surgery went very well and he took extra measure to ensure that my incision was placed and sutured to prevent an ugly scar which I had not even thought about asking for. He was patient and kind and very experienced.
About Dr. Michael Forrester, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Forrester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forrester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forrester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forrester has seen patients for Vertigo, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forrester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Forrester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrester.
