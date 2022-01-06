Dr. Michael Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ford, MD
Dr. Michael Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Southeastern Dermatology PA2040 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 422-3376
- 2 1596 Crawfordville Hwy Ste C, Crawfordville, FL 32327 Directions (850) 422-3376
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic PA Perry Office555 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL 32347 Directions (850) 422-3376
Very Professional and Knowledgeable staff
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Rash, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
