Overview

Dr. Michael Foley, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Foley works at Arizona Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Diarrhea and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.