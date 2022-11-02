See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michael Foley, DO

Gastroenterology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Foley, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Foley works at Arizona Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Diarrhea and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Digestive Health
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 4035, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 279-3575
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    North Valley Endoscopy Center
    15255 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 279-3575
    Arizona Digestive Health, PC
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 493-3030

  HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enteritis
Diarrhea
Reflux Esophagitis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr Foley is very kind and compassionate. He thoroughly explains things. Highly recommend.
    S. Moore — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Foley, DO

    Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    13 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1235365784
    Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center/ Phoenix Va
    Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center/Phoenix Va
    MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
    University of Arizona
    Internal Medicine
