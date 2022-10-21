Dr. Michael Fogli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fogli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fogli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.
Locations
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7650
Ascension Medical Group St. John ENT and Head & Neck Surgery1919 S Wheeling Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I always feel comfortable with Dr. Doglike. I don’t feel rushed and I’m comfortable to discuss any issues I might have.
About Dr. Michael Fogli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407827579
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tex, Southwestern
- U Tex, Southwestern
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Cardiovascular Disease
