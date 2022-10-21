Overview

Dr. Michael Fogli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Fogli works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.