Dr. Michael Flynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Flynn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Saint Louis University College Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
NCH Heart Institute
Locations
NCH Heart Institute399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flynn was absolutely great, better than expected, very knowledgeable physician, and straight to the point. Did a heart cath on me at NCH baker hospital in naples Florida and I’m extremely grateful to him and his team for everything they did for me. I was very apprehensive and afraid of the situation and dr. Flynn’s explanation before the procedure gave me complete and total confidence and therefore made me feel very comfortable. His follow up and advise after the procedure were also very informative and detailed. I will for ever be grateful to dr. Flynn and his team.
About Dr. Michael Flynn, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1700876612
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University College Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
NCH Heart Institute
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flynn speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.