Dr. Michael Flury, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Flury, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Lake Hills, TX. 

Dr. Flury works at Carus Dental - West Lake in West Lake Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carus Dental West Lake
    3801 Bee Caves Rd Ste C, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dental Select
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flury?

    Aug 16, 2021
    Carus has been my dental office for three years. I am loyal to my hygienist Mr. Smith and Dr. Flury is a great dentist (I was just switched to him). So far so good. He took time to explain and both demonstrate a minor tooth concern, and provided a plan on how to resolve it if needed. Fast, efficient office from check in to check out.
    Dana P. — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Flury, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255343927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Flury, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flury has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flury works at Carus Dental - West Lake in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Flury’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Flury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

