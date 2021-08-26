Dr. Michael Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fletcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fletcher, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Louisville and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Fletcher works at
Locations
Integrated Chemical Addiction Network210 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-4226
Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.500 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (606) 638-0938
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fletcher has been one of the best physicians I've ever had, and I have had many! I have serious cardio/vascular issues besides back issues and he's listened, worked, and helped guide me through medical problems he wasn't seeing me for but yet was concerned for my welfare! He's one of the most intelligent, caring, concerned physicians I've ever seen. Docs like this are one in a million. I worked at St. E a decade I know many and he's one of those docs you never find out there. God bless this man for helping us!
About Dr. Michael Fletcher, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063476216
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Univ of Miami
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- Univ Of Louisville
- Oral Roberts U
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.
