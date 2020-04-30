Overview

Dr. Michael Fleming, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.



Dr. Fleming works at Lee A Colman MD in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.