Dr. Michael Fleischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Fleischer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Boca Ob/Gyn660 Glades Rd Ste 320, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 393-1425
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind physician, very interested on women’s wellness ; always keeping up to date with the latest advances of his specialty.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Fleischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischer has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleischer speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.