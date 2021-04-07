Overview

Dr. Michael Fleischer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Fleischer works at Boca Ob/Gyn in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.