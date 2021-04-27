Overview

Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Flaherty works at https://www.uoflphysicians.com/1457663817-vikas-singh in Louisville, KY with other offices in Clarksville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.