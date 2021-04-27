Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD
Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health Louisville.
UofL Physicians - Digestive & Liver Health401 E Chestnut St Unit 310, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-6000
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3950 Kresge Way Ste 303, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 928-0900
Heart Institute, Kentuckiana Medical Center4601 Medical Plaza Way, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (812) 284-6100
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Louisville
Dr Flaherty is very easy to talk to and listens well to his patients. He takes his time with each person. He will research and search to discover what is going on medically.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1821210584
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Franklin College
