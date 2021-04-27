See All Cardiologists in Louisville, KY
Cardiology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Flaherty works at https://www.uoflphysicians.com/1457663817-vikas-singh in Louisville, KY with other offices in Clarksville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    UofL Physicians - Digestive & Liver Health
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 310, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-6000
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology
    3950 Kresge Way Ste 303, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 928-0900
  3. 3
    Heart Institute, Kentuckiana Medical Center
    4601 Medical Plaza Way, Clarksville, IN 47129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 284-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect 1 (ASD 1) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Branchial Myopathy Chevron Icon
Left Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transplant Care Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • HMO of Kentucky
    • Hoosier Healthcare Network
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr Flaherty is very easy to talk to and listens well to his patients. He takes his time with each person. He will research and search to discover what is going on medically.
    — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD
    About Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821210584
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Flaherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flaherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flaherty has seen patients for Impella Device, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

