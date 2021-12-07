See All Hand Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Fitzmaurice works at Hand & Wrist Urgent care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Wrist Urgent Care
    8841 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 498-6478
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michael J. Fitzmaurice, M.D.
    19820 N 7th St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 719-4750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 07, 2021
    He is a great listener and will help you any way he can!
    Michelle Brennan — Dec 07, 2021
    Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD
    About Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD

    Specialties
    Specialties
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville-Kleinert Institute
    Residency
    Residency
    • Palmetto Health Richland
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Northern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzmaurice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzmaurice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzmaurice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzmaurice has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzmaurice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzmaurice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzmaurice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzmaurice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzmaurice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.