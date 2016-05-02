Overview

Dr. Michael Fishman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Fishman works at MICHAEL FISHMAN DPM in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.