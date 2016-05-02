Dr. Michael Fishman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fishman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Fishman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
Michael Fishman Dpm3851 Katella Ave Ste 255, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 431-2558
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fishman is a very knowledgeable and sincere doctor. He takes his time to listen and observe your problem thoroughly. He takes time to share every detail which helps the patient not only understand but learn about their diagnosis. He gave me preventive and pain management techniques and supplies. He is not a eager doctor to go to surgery, he truly wants what is medically and naturally best for his patients.
About Dr. Michael Fishman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366764763
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Residency
- Long Beach Meml Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
