Dr. Michael Fischi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fischi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 634-6699
SJH Cardiology Associates4820 W Taft Rd Ste 209, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 448-6215
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield 1 Fl Pkwy # 202 Bldg B, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent by my local cardiologist to Dr. Fischi at St. Joseph's. There Dr. Fischi performed a cardiac catheriztion, angioplasty, and put in a stent. I was very pleased with how the procedue went and how much better I felt after the surgery. Thank you Dr. Fischi an St. Joseph's staff! Will be returning to my local cardiologist at this time.
About Dr. Michael Fischi, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Fischi speaks French.
