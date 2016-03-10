Overview

Dr. Michael Fischi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Fischi works at ANETHESIA GROUP in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY and East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.