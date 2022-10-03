Overview

Dr. Michael Fischer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic and Billings Clinic.



Dr. Fischer works at Billings Clinic Downtown in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.