Dr. Michael Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fischer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic and Billings Clinic.
Locations
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Billings Clinic2800 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beartooth Billings Clinic
- Billings Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My elderly mother, after repeated hospitalizations, was being referred to one doctor after another all of whom had not had any hand's on experience with her or her treatment. She was eventually "dropped" on Dr. Fischer who was caught flat footed - he initially did not understand why she had been referred to him. But to his great credit, he took the time to access her condition and in our presence reviewed years worth of her electronic medical records, aptly pinpointing the genesis of her current health issues. He declared that she was needlessly being bounced around the system and assured us he would be happy to take the lead role in overseeing her case to ensure consistency in her care. After so much expensive floundering around, Dr. Fischer gave us comfort and confidence that somebody had our backs in relation to her on-going care. We found him personable and profoundly sympathetic about the stuggle in navigating the modern medical system.
About Dr. Michael Fischer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710098579
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
