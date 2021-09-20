Overview

Dr. Michael Fischbein, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Fischbein works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.