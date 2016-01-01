Dr. Michael Finn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Finn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Finn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Finn works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Clinic Apmc64040 Highway 434 Ste 200, Lacombe, LA 70445 Directions (985) 892-9233
-
2
John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute Slidell1056 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-7577
-
3
Louisiana Heart Medical Group42078 Veterans Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 419-1884
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finn?
About Dr. Michael Finn, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1811979974
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- Public Health Services Hospital
- Baltimore Good Samaritan Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finn works at
Dr. Finn has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finn speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.