Overview

Dr. Michael Finn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Finn works at UCHealth University Of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.