Dr. Michael Finn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Finn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
University of Colorado Hospital Authority12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000
Div of Neurosurgery12631 E 17th Ave Ste C307, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2305
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Finn is amazing. He has been my surgeon for 3 years and continues to validate my neck situation as I just had a 2nd surgery. I had a C5-6 posterior neck fusion, I am 8 weeks post op and I feel incredible. I'm recovering from this much better than the ACDF I had prior. Excellent surgeon and human.
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
