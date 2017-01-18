Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Locations
-
1
Scarsdale Medical Group Llp259 HEATHCOTE RD, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scarsdale Medical Podiatry600 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 723-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finkelstein?
Very approachable, caring and thoughtful, with a great bedside manner
About Dr. Michael Finkelstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083613442
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hospital
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Ross University
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.