Dr. Michael Finger, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Finger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Locations
Mccormick/finger Uorlogy PA597 W Sesame Dr Ste F, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-4535
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finger?
All of the staff was very professional, friendly, attentive, caring and super respectful. This was my first visit and after reading all the reviews, I did know whether to keep my appointment or cancel. I was very impressed with their services and super glad I kept my appointment. Dr Finger was so respectful, friendly, knowledgeable, courteous, caring, and attentive. He took his time to listen as I explained my condition and set my mind at easy. I could not have had a better experience. I highly recommend their services and I have decided to make him my urologist. Again I highly recommend their services. ??. On a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the highest, I rate them a 5. ??
About Dr. Michael Finger, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1609858091
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Finger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finger.
