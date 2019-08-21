Dr. Finch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Finch, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Finch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Finch works at
Locations
Progressive Internal Medicine3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 421, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 242-9905
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finch?
He spends a lot of time with you. You may have to wait a bit, but it's because he gives all of his patients unrushed attention. He knows his limits. If he doesn't know something, he doesn't mind finding the answer, asking another doctor, researching it, etc. He's gentle and caring, very thorough. I wouldn't see anyone else!
About Dr. Michael Finch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104991991
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finch works at
Dr. Finch speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Finch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.