Dr. Michael Finazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Finazzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Finazzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Finazzo works at
Locations
-
1
Gyn1921 Waldemere St Ste 307, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8565Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Gyn200 Healthcare Way, North Venice, FL 34275 Directions (941) 917-8565
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finazzo?
Dr. Finazzo has been my doctor for over 12 years. He is very meticulous, very cautious, caring and knowledgeable. I am currently going through menopause, and some tests have revealed certain abnormalities that could have been overlooked by other doctors. However, Dr. Finazzo does not take any chances with his patients health and wellbeing, and performs every test possible relentlessly until he finds the source of the problem. I trust Dr. Finazzo with my life and I am grateful for him. His office staff are very caring, pleasant, helpful and very efficient. Needless to say that I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Michael Finazzo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144219163
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finazzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finazzo works at
Dr. Finazzo has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Finazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.