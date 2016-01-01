Dr. Michael Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Field, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Field, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Field, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033192802
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Field using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
