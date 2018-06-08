Dr. Michael Fidanzato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fidanzato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fidanzato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fidanzato, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Michael J. Fidanzato M.d. PA601 Ewing St Ste C7, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm gluten intolerant and he was able to diagnose and treat me without making me eat (agonizing) gluten.
About Dr. Michael Fidanzato, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881750834
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fidanzato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fidanzato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fidanzato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fidanzato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fidanzato.
