Dr. Michael Fickes, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fickes, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
JHNE Interventional Radiology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Dept of Radiology132 S 10th St Ste 1087, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Michael Fickes, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1326450354
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Cooper University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
- Diagnostic Radiology
