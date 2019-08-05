Overview

Dr. Michael Ficazzola, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Ficazzola works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.