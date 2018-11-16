Dr. Michael Ferri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ferri, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ferri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ferri works at
Locations
-
1
Rolling Hills Hospital2010 Quail Hollow Cir, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 807-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferri?
Very knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Michael Ferri, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194988600
Education & Certifications
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferri works at
Dr. Ferri has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.