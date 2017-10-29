Overview

Dr. Michael Ferraro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Ferraro works at OB GYN Associates in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.