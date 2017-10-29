Dr. Michael Ferraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ferraro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Ferraro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Obgyn Associates LLC545 N River St Ste 100, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 288-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor anyone could ever ask for. He is very knowledgeable and will go above and beyond to make you feel comfortable. He has spent his own time speaking with me to help me deal with my own medical conditions. Absolutely no one better.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ferraro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferraro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferraro works at
Dr. Ferraro has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferraro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.