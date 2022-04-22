Overview

Dr. Michael Ferguson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at College Park Family Care - Murlen in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.