Dr. Michael Ferguson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Ferguson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Ferguson works at WakeMed ENT/Head and Neck Surgery in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WakeMed ENT/Head and Neck Surgery
    3024 New Bern Ave Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Vertigo
Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
Deviated Septum
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gum Cancer
Headache
Hearing Loss
Jaw Fracture
Labyrinthitis
Nasal Obstruction
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Diseases
Sinus Disorders
Snoring
Throat Cancer
Throat Disorders
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsil Disorders
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2019
    Our 7 month old had recurring ear infections one after the next -starting around 5 months of age. She had 4 infections in almost 2.5 months. She was waking up 10x a night some nights. Dr. Ferguson couldn’t be any nicer and knowledgeable. He put us at ease with tube procedure and it’s made a world of difference for her (and us!). Such a kind, humble person. Has always been so pleasant every time we’ve seen him! He even took the time to discuss a procedure with my husband while we were there for our daughter. Can’t say enough good things!!
    About Dr. Michael Ferguson, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083623268
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nc Hosps
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson works at WakeMed ENT/Head and Neck Surgery in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson’s profile.

    Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

