Dr. Monaco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feno Monaco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Feno Monaco, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Erie, PA.
Dr. Monaco works at
Locations
Great Lakes Family Medicine311 W 24th St Ste 302, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7246
Saint Vincent Health Center232 W 25th St, Erie, PA 16544 Directions (814) 452-7246Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
Saint Vincent Surgery Center312 W 25th St, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
From check in to check out I was made to feel comfortable Dr Monaco is kind and compassionate He explained everything in a way I could understand Highly Recommend
About Dr. Feno Monaco, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
