Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Feldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Office1 Shrader St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 221-0665
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldstein?
I visited Dr. Feldstein's office to get a left hip injection, based on my previously done X-ray. But Doc said, that I need to have MRI, because my X-ray is not clear enough to decide what makes more sense - injection first or skipping it, hip replacement right away. He has been a great communicator and provided trusted advisory.
About Dr. Michael Feldstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1568799989
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
- UCSF
- University of California San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
- Uc Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldstein works at
Dr. Feldstein speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.