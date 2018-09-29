Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Feldman, MD
Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Michael Feldman, MD8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 212, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Feldman. He treated me for a severe infection of my thumb over a 3 month period and did a wonderful job. I first saw him as an emergency appointment, he fit me right in and I had surgery on the same day. I found him to be very professional, kind, and caring. He went to bat for me when my insurance company was dragging their heals. I would very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Feldman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
