Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Feldman works at Dr. Michael Feldman, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Michael Feldman, MD
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 212, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 29, 2018
    I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Feldman. He treated me for a severe infection of my thumb over a 3 month period and did a wonderful job. I first saw him as an emergency appointment, he fit me right in and I had surgery on the same day. I found him to be very professional, kind, and caring. He went to bat for me when my insurance company was dragging their heals. I would very highly recommend him.
    — Sep 29, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Feldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285657478
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman works at Dr. Michael Feldman, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feldman’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

