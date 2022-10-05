Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
Bend Memorial Clinic Llp1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5445
Redmond Clinic865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Madras
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feldman is an outstanding doctor, incredibly intelligent and always manages to spend the time needed to answer my questions. He is always aware of my issues and remembers everything that I have asked about in previous appointments. I am alway confident when I visit him to now I am getting the best of care.
About Dr. Michael Feldman, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184618761
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- University Of California At Davis/David Grant Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Nephrology
