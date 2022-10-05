Overview

Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Feldman works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.