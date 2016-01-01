Overview

Dr. Michael Feldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA.



Dr. Feldman works at MCV Associates Physicians - General/Vascular in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.