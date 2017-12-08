See All Family Doctors in Warwick, RI
Dr. Michael Felder, DO

Family Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Felder, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Felder works at Anchor Medical Associates in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    400 Bald Hill Rd Ste 520, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 793-8520
    180 Corliss St Ste B, Providence, RI 02904 (401) 484-7536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bursitis
Dyslipidemia
    Dec 08, 2017
    Dr. Felder is our son's pediatrician. He is wonderfully patient, has a great demeanor, connects well, is funny, trustworthy, listens well & explains things thoroughly. He takes all of our questions seriously & we never feel rushed. Homerun for us!
    Sabrina in Warwick, RI — Dec 08, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Felder, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871530592
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • Allentown Osteo Hosp
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Skidmore College
    • Family Practice
