Dr. Michael Feinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Feinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Locations
Michael A Feinstein MD PC829 Spruce St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 627-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feinstein was very kind to someone who needed a little kindness at the time
About Dr. Michael Feinstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1275592396
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology

