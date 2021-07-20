Dr. Michael Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Feingold, MD
Dr. Michael Feingold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Vimi Bajaj MD 2 LLC640 S Washington St Ste 220, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 428-1500
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
He takes his time with you to understand and go over every concern. He is extremely knowledgeable and will take the absolute best care of you. He is extremely thorough and compassionate. You won’t find another doctor like this.
About Dr. Michael Feingold, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Feingold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feingold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Feingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feingold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.