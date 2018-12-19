Overview

Dr. Michael Feilmeier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.



Dr. Feilmeier works at Midwest Eye Care, P.C. in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.