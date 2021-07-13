Overview

Dr. Michael Feiertag, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Feiertag works at Kennedy White Orthopaedic Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.