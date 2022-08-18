See All Hand Surgeons in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Michael Fealy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Fealy, MD

General Hand Surgery
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Fealy, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Fealy works at Ventura Orthopedics in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ventura Orthopedics - Simi Valley
    2525 Erringer Rd Ste A, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 475-7304
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks
    137 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 601-6589
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fealy?

    Aug 18, 2022
    Efficient, Competent and Knowledgeable Hand Orthopedic Surgeon and Staff!
    — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Fealy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Fealy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fealy to family and friends

    Dr. Fealy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fealy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Fealy, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Fealy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669468872
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University|Stanford University Hosps &amp;amp; Clins
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Fealy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fealy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fealy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Fealy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fealy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Fealy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.