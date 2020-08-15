Overview

Dr. Michael Favorito, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Favorito works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Annex in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.