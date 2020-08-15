Dr. Michael Favorito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Favorito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Favorito, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. Favorito works at
Locations
Wilmington Health1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-6332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michael Favorito took over for Dr Whiteside a few years ago and handed me off with all my diabetic problems and Dr Fav has sure been a godsend with my Type 1 difficulties. I can't thank him enough for the time, patience, new technologies etc. I'm adult onset type 1 so
About Dr. Michael Favorito, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1558669176
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favorito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favorito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Favorito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favorito works at
Dr. Favorito has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favorito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Favorito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favorito.
