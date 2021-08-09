Dr. Faust has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Faust, MD
Dr. Michael Faust, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Eastside Medical Associates345 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 986-3330
- 2 274 Madison Ave Rm 804, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 986-3330
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My husband & I have been see g Dr Faust for 11 years. He is an internist as well as our GI physician. He is absolutely amazing. He is like an “ old fashion” doctor how after each physical he phones to personally go over all your blood work. He has found things in my husband & myself that fortunately have been cared for. Love hi & wish more doctors were like him. He is dedicated to his profession.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gaelic
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Faust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faust works at
Dr. Faust has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faust speaks Gaelic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Faust. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.