Overview

Dr. Michael Faulx, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Faulx works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.