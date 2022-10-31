Dr. Michael Fattal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fattal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fattal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fattal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, MA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Fattal works at
Locations
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Concord54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 303, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fattal is an exceptional professional, I have nothing negative to say about him or his care
About Dr. Michael Fattal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fattal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fattal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fattal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fattal works at
Dr. Fattal has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fattal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Fattal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fattal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fattal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fattal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.