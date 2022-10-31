Overview

Dr. Michael Fattal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, MA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Fattal works at Emerson Hospital PSY in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.