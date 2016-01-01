Dr. Michael Fastiggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fastiggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fastiggi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fastiggi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ.
Dr. Fastiggi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Bariatric Center193 Morris Ave Fl 2, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (908) 504-8926
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fastiggi?
About Dr. Michael Fastiggi, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1578959649
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fastiggi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fastiggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fastiggi works at
Dr. Fastiggi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fastiggi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fastiggi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fastiggi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.