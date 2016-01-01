See All Dermatologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Michael Fastenberg, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Fastenberg, MD is a dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. He currently practices at Schweiger Dermatology and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology
    260 E Main St Ste 100, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mattituck
    13405 Main Rd, Mattituck, NY 11952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 298-1122
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Genital Herpes
Rash
Itchy Skin
Genital Herpes
Rash

Itchy Skin
Genital Herpes
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Dandruff
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Microdermabrasion
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Insurance Accepted

  • 1199SEIU
  • Aetna
  • Affinity Health Plan
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
  • CareConnect
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Connecticare
  • CoreSource
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Health Net
  • HealthCare Partners
  • HealthPlus
  • Humana
  • MagnaCare
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • Nippon Life Benefits
  • Oscar Insurance Corporation
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • Quality Health Plans
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • VNS Choice
  • Vytra Health Plans

About Dr. Michael Fastenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1073735593
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Winthrop University Hospital
Medical Education
  • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Undergraduate School
  • Duke University
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
