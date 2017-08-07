See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Michael Farzam, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Farzam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Farzam works at House Call Doctor Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    House Call Doctor Los Angeles
    258 N BOWLING GREEN WAY, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 849-7991

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Aug 07, 2017
    Dr. Michael Farzam really came through for me in my time of needing to see a Doctor the most. He was very friendly and professional and made me feel very very comfortable. His knowledge was excellent and helped me recover well and promptly. He is a doctor that really cares! Thank you Dr Farzam From - Mike Torres :)
    Michael Torres in Los Angeles, CA — Aug 07, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Farzam, MD

    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1619295474
    Education & Certifications

    Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Tufts University School of Medicine
    UC Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Farzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farzam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farzam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farzam works at House Call Doctor Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Farzam’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farzam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farzam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farzam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farzam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

