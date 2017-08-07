Overview

Dr. Michael Farzam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.



Dr. Farzam works at House Call Doctor Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.