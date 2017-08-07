Dr. Michael Farzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Farzam, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Farzam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Locations
House Call Doctor Los Angeles258 N BOWLING GREEN WAY, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 849-7991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Farzam really came through for me in my time of needing to see a Doctor the most. He was very friendly and professional and made me feel very very comfortable. His knowledge was excellent and helped me recover well and promptly. He is a doctor that really cares! Thank you Dr Farzam From - Mike Torres :)
About Dr. Michael Farzam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- UC Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farzam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farzam accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farzam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farzam speaks Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farzam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farzam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farzam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farzam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.