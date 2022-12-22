See All Gastroenterologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Michael Farrell, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (99)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Farrell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Farrell works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Gastrointestinal Specialists
    201 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 944-9864
    Gastrointestinal Specialists
    7702 E Parham Rd Ste 302, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5969
    Short Pump Medical Plaza
    12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5968
    Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc
    7611 Forest Ave Ste 320, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5967

Hospital Affiliations
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Icterus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Icterus
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
International Travel Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Michael Farrell, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922095421
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Virginia
    • U Conn Hosps|U Conn Med Sch Hlth Ctr
    • U Conn Hosps
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • University of Virginia
