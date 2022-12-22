Dr. Michael Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Farrell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Farrell works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists201 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 944-9864
Gastrointestinal Specialists7702 E Parham Rd Ste 302, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 430-5969
Short Pump Medical Plaza12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 430-5968
Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc7611 Forest Ave Ste 320, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5967
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best. Has been my husband’s doctor and mine. I absolutely trust his expertise.
About Dr. Michael Farrell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1922095421
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- U Conn Hosps|U Conn Med Sch Hlth Ctr
- U Conn Hosps
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
